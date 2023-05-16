CW Cuts Away From End Of LIV Golf Tournament, Airs Infomercials & Re-Runs Over Three-Man Playoff

Videos by OutKick

Over the weekend, LIV Golf had an epic golf tournament. Two of the best golfers on the tour — Dustin Johnson and Cam Smith — along with Branden Grace faced off in a three-man playoff to determine the winner. Except, no one got to see it on TV. LIV’s broadcast partner, the CW, cut away from the ending to show re-runs of syndicated shows and, on some stations, just commercials.

LIV golf announcer Arlo White directed fans to the CW app or website to complete the coverage.

“Now for some of the CW affiliates across the United States who have to leave us now, please switch to the CW app and CWtv.com to continue watching this thrilling finish in Tulsa,” White told viewers.

Here’s one station cutting to an episode of The Goldbergs.

Another one going to an infomercial.

Reaction on Twitter was a mix between angry fans and people simply bemused by the entire ordeal.

Did they really just cut off Liv golf for an infomercial on CW? ..lol — Balkie 🇺🇸 (@JasonBalcaitis) May 14, 2023

CW dropped LIV to show some parade. This is amazing https://t.co/9pFFy0WEtR pic.twitter.com/xGJVMHvELd — Sam (@Skulledwedge) May 14, 2023

Lol. CW just cut away from the LIV broadcast to play a rerun of Mom. — AJ Costilla (@aj_rib1993) May 14, 2023

I live in Tulsa and actually sat down and watch LIV on tv for the first time. CW decided that reruns was better that LIV. WOW!! — Goombi Jason (@JasonGoombi) May 14, 2023

And now @TheCW 33 in Dallas (and apparently some other CW affiliates around the country) are bailing on @livgolf_league just as a fantastic finish is unfolding with arguably, the two best players on that Tour: DJ & Cam Smith duking it out. A complete embarrassment for LIV — Chuck Cooperstein (@coopmavs) May 14, 2023

LIV golf and the CW are so embarrassing lol — Hayden Brown (@yaboybap) May 14, 2023

The CW dropping LIV for Family Feud with three holes to play is hilarious. — James Lovett (@jameslovett26) May 14, 2023

Dustin Johnson won the playoff, by the way. It serves as a nice tune-up for both him and Smith who are in the field for this weekend’s PGA Championship.

Dustin Johnson of Aces GC celebrates with his caddie and brother, Austin Johnson, after winning the LIV Golf-Tulsa individual championship, but thanks to the CW very few people saw the victory. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

LIV Golf’s CW mishap is not uncommon for golf broadcasting, even on the PGA Tour

It’s easy to crush LIV here for having a TV partner cut away from their coverage, especially at a crucial time.

However, as an ardent PGA Tour supporter, I can tell you one of the biggest frustrations is often the TV coverage. There are plenty of times when there’s no golf on at all. Every Sunday, Golf Channel airs the first couple hours of coverage before switching to CBS.

Instead of switching immediately, there’s always a dead period of 15-30 minutes of no golf. Typically, when the leaders are on the course.

There was a weather delay in the LIV Tournament, which caused it to run long. Weather delays often affect PGA Tour coverage, too.

The problem is that golf broadcasting is completely antiquated. They have windows that are pre-set for broadcasting. If play falls outside of these windows, then that’s just too bad for viewers.

Though I can’t say the PGA has ever cut away with the tournament on the line, it underscores a larger issue within golf.

Hopefully, these things lead to much needed change. A change to benefit golf fans.

You know, the people who make these events what they are.