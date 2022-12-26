Leonard Fournette called out his critics on Twitter before deciding to delete his remarks.

The Buccaneers barely beat the Cardinals 19-16 Sunday, despite Arizona riding with third string QB Trace McSorley. Fournette finished the game with 162 total yards of offense.

After the performance, he decided to clarify his health status and take a shot at those criticizing him.

“I hate when people be on here just talking saying I’m out of shape etc do y’all understand I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can barley [sic] push off my foot but through the Grace of God I’m goin to keep proving y’all wrong,” Fournette tweeted Monday morning.

The tweet was only up for a few minutes before he smashed the delete button.

Leonard Fournette claims he’s not fully healthy.

Prior to Fournette’s tweet, there didn’t appear to be any reporting that he was dealing with a Lisfranc injury.

Following his deleted message, the Tampa Bay Times reported head coach Todd Bowles is now expected to address the situation at some point Monday.

Despite the fact he’s apparently hurt, Sunday’s effort was by far Fournette’s best game of the season. The only games that come close were the opener against Dallas when the running back had 137 yards of total offense and against the Falcons when he had 139 yards of offense.

Other than those two previous matchups, Fournette has struggled to put up huge numbers all season. On the season, he has a total of six touchdowns – three receiving and three rushing.

Now, fans will wait to see what head coach Todd Bowles says to reporters later today. Clearly, something is going on and more details are needed.