Leonard Fournette Responds To Criticism Over His Weight With Hilarious Meme Of Himself

The Tampa Bay Buccaneer coaching staff is reportedly unhappy about Leonard Fournette’s weight, but the running back doesn’t seem too bothered by that. Fournette is having fun with the situation.

The former LSU star showed up to mandatory minicamp reportedly weighing 260 pounds. Fournette weighed just 228 pounds last season, so the jump to 260 pounds is rather significant.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when he didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260. And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you just spent a three-year contract on,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said.

Fournette clearly isn’t worried about his weight or the pounds he’ll need to shed before the start of the regular season. He jumped on Twitter and gave himself the meme treatment in response to the report.

Camp in 2 days love y’all I’m off pic.twitter.com/lTEZgv4ql5 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 24, 2022

If the report is indeed true and Fournette is weighing in at around 260 pounds at the moment, he still has plenty of time to get in shape. The NFL season is still more than a month and a half away.

Fournette isn’t the first, nor will he be the last, to put on some extra poundage during the offseason. At the end of the day he’s an elite athlete that’s gone through multiple NFL camps and seasons, he knows how and when his body needs to get right.