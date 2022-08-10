Lions’ Top Draft Pick, Aidan Hutchinson, Leads Team In ‘Billie Jean’ Sing-Along During ‘Hard Knocks’

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson, took the Detroit Lions to church during the first episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks.”
In the debut episode of the HBO series, Detroit was shown having more fun in a minute-long scene of Hutchinson singing Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean than they had all last season, finishing 3-13-1.
Using their lottery pick, the Lions selected Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second-overall pick — and the selection already appears to be paying dividends.
‘MISS MICHIGAN’ ARIA HUTCHINSON ATTENDED LIONS FAMILY FEST
The scene from Tuesday’s episode showcased Hutchinson’s ability to lead the team, even if it was in song.
DAN CAMPBELL CONTINUES TO BE A CONTENT KING ON ‘HARD KNOCKS’
The room slowly erupted as the team started to pick up what Hutchinson was busting down.
WATCH:
HARD KNOCKS INTRODUCES AIDAN HUTCHINSON SINGING BILLIE JEAN AND SOON MAY UNVEIL MAURICE ALEXANDER’S STORY
Twitter and Lions Nation approved Hutchinson’s performance:
OutKick 360: HBO’S ‘Hard Knocks’ Detroit Lions Debut
The Lions head coach is showing his true personality in front of the camera, and it’s refreshing. Here’s what the OutKick 360 crew had to say:
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
One CommentLeave a Reply
That’s great!