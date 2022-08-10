Lions’ Top Draft Pick, Aidan Hutchinson, Leads Team In ‘Billie Jean’ Sing-Along During ‘Hard Knocks’

The No. 2 overall pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Aidan Hutchinson, took the Detroit Lions to church during the first episode of this season’s “Hard Knocks.”

In the debut episode of the HBO series, Detroit was shown having more fun in a minute-long scene of Hutchinson singing Michael Jackson’s Billie Jean than they had all last season, finishing 3-13-1.

Using their lottery pick, the Lions selected Hutchinson out of Michigan with the second-overall pick — and the selection already appears to be paying dividends.

The scene from Tuesday’s episode showcased Hutchinson’s ability to lead the team, even if it was in song.

The room slowly erupted as the team started to pick up what Hutchinson was busting down.

Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions should be a lot of fun this year… pic.twitter.com/SOSWNInXwF — BULLYBALL (@RealBullyBall) August 10, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson has brought Hard Knocks allllll the way back.



Lions must drop all the lights, get phones in the air and launch Billie Jean when the players run out at home.pic.twitter.com/GjL5KOxYma — Laurie Horesh (@LaurieHoresh) August 10, 2022

This was fantastic! What a vibe when everybody buys in! Aidan Hutchinson is that guy 🔥 https://t.co/bHCMrMadi4 — Josh (@TheIslandMoose) August 10, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson singing Billie Jean!!! Love it! #HardKnocks — BIG MIKE DIE$EL (@BDiesel37) August 10, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson performing Billie Jean in front of the whole team is crazy lol love it — 〽️チャールズ (@DestinedDread) August 10, 2022

Why is no one talking about the best part of this Aidan Hutchinson singing clip? Dude in the 2nd row rips his shirt off, throws it to the front row and the dude in the yellow no look catches it and immediately starts waving it. Most electric moment of the episode. pic.twitter.com/sqAzxxEwkc — MCS (@FreeMotorcadeee) August 10, 2022

I am calling it now – Aidan Hutchinson’s family is going to get their own reality tv show on E! or something. — Dad Bod Fantasy Squad (@DadBodFS) August 10, 2022

😂😂😂 big Aidan Hutchinson fan after this 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/r38biKWG1b — Garrett (@Lowman__) August 10, 2022

I am a huge Aidan Hutchinson guy https://t.co/jSrx4cOjuU — Dylan McLoone (@djmsoccer24) August 10, 2022

Watching hard knocks dawg aidan Hutchinson killed it. Billy Jean — OuttaTownCap (@OuttaTownCap) August 10, 2022

OutKick 360: HBO’S ‘Hard Knocks’ Detroit Lions Debut

The Lions head coach is showing his true personality in front of the camera, and it’s refreshing. Here’s what the OutKick 360 crew had to say:

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela