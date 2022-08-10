Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell stole the show during the premiere of “Hard Knocks.”

The first episode of the new season of the HBO/NFL production dropped late Tuesday night, and as expected Campbell didn’t disappoint at all.

Every single time he opened his mouth, something incredible came out.

Dan Campbell motivates the Lions during “Hard Knocks.” (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

At one point, he was talking about kicking “ass” against people who might only have a few fingers or one butt cheek.

“It doesn’t matter if you have one a** cheek and 3 toes, I will beat your a**” – Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/r6b5SEOyhS — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

At another point of the episode, the second-year head coach gave a speech that would have even the most passionate pacifist ready to pick up a weapon and deploy to war.

“All I think about is you guys. That’s all I think about, man. That’s all I f*cking think about is you guys, and how I set you up the best f*cking possible, the best possible advantage I can give you to have a season. I swear to you, man. I just need you to trust me,” Campbell passionately told his squad in a clip that will motivate anyone.

How could you not want to play for Dan Campbell pic.twitter.com/t7bERi2zHQ — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 10, 2022

The former NFL tight end even managed to slip in a “deez nutz” joke while coaching up the Lions.

Was not expecting that out of Dan Campbell 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/pjoOVvbS8a — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 10, 2022

You can say a lot of things about Dan Campbell. The one thing you’ll never be able to say is that he’s boring.

He’s an electric factory in the best of ways. Completely ignoring the Xs and Os of being a football coach, he’s just an unbelievably motivating man.

If he was coaching a cooking class, Campbell would have people ready to be the best cooks in the world.

Now, he needs to use that energy to improve the Lions from the team’s awful 2021 season. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him!

