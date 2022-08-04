‘F**king Bury You’: Lions Coach Dan Campbell Gives Incredible Speech About Grit

Lions head coach Dan Campbell continues to be the content gift that keeps on giving.

Campbell is entering his second season as the head coach of the Lions, and despite not having a great roster, he has fans believing.

Well, after a speech he recently gave to the team, fans of the franchise will be ready to run through a wall!

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN – JULY 27: Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

“We’ll tread water for as long as it takes to f**king bury you,” the Lions head coach told the team in a clip from the upcoming season of “Hard Knocks.”

For Dan Campbell and his Detroit Lions, it’s all about grit.#HardKnocks with the @Lions starts August 9 on @HBOMax pic.twitter.com/z8Cawt6Khp — NFL (@NFL) August 2, 2022

Honestly, I’m not even sure I know what it means to tread water until you can “f**king bury” someone. I’m guessing it means you’ll do just enough to stay in the fight, but it also doesn’t really matter.

This isn’t about specifics! This is about Dan Campbell continuing to prove he’s one of the best motivators in all of sports.

Sure, the Lions should be terrible when you look at the team on paper, but how could anyone not want to go to war with this guy.

Dan Campbell hypes up the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

He’s a quote machine! He went from talking about biting off kneecaps during his introductory press conference to talking about burying people.

Yeah, he’s got the fans committed and the players are whipped up into a frenzy to go to battle with him.

WELCOME TO THE MCDC ERA DETROIT pic.twitter.com/80TFcWwSHa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2021

The Lions might have only won three games in 2021, but fans are still probably weirdly optimistic about the 2022 campaign.

Even if Detroit had the worst team in the league, you’d always feel like you had a chance with Campbell firing off epic quotes.

Dan Campbell drops epic quote when talking about grit. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Never change, Dan. Never change.