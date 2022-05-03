Lions Made Huge Offer For Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel could’ve been biting knees for Lions coach Dan Campbell. Detroit offered San Francisco multiple draft picks in exchange for the disgruntled Samuel, only to be rebuffed, keeping any potential appendage gnaws in the Bay Area.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network confirmed to the The Rich Eisen Show that Detroit made an aggressive offer for Samuel during the NFL Draft. “The Lions offer was, I think, a one and a three, and the 49ers didn’t view that as a good enough offer,” said Rapoport. “And they wanted to keep the player anyway, so they just didn’t trade him.”

With San Francisco unwilling to play Let’s Make A Deal, Detroit used some of their treasure chest of trade assets (picks 32, 34, and 66), to grab Minnesota’s top pick. That move allowed them to shift their focus from Samuel to rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams of Alabama – whom Detroit selected 12th overall.

Detroit wasn’t the only team turned down by San Fran. Additional reports have surfaced that state the 49ers also declined an offer of a first round pick, along with additional compensation, from the Jets.

49ers general manager John Lynch has consistently insisted that the team will not trade Samuel and fully expect him to be on the roster for the upcoming season.

Lynch reiterated that stance on Monday, as reported by 49ersWebzone.com: “We’re trying really hard with Deebo to work through whatever the issues might be. I always have really believed that there is a sacredness to those conversations and that they remain private, especially with things like this,” added Lynch. “I think it’s in everyone’s best interest we don’t get into that. I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution.”

As for the Lions, they’ll have to find something (or someone) else to chew on.

