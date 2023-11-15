Lions’ Jameson Williams Roasted For Dumping Oreo McFlurry On His Burger

Videos by OutKick

An NFL diet knows no boundaries.

You’ve got some guys who eat three bags of candy a day or add mayo to their coffee.

Now, one Detroit Lions player is receiving attention for adding a dollop of his McFlurry shakes to burgers. Yes, a slather of dessert on a hamburger doesn’t sound like the worst-tasting thing to eat in Detroit.

Former first-round wideout Jameson Williams, of Alabama fame, shared this new add-on on his Instagram page.

Jameson opened his McDouble and dumped an Oreo treat right on the patty.

The photo of Williams’ order went viral. Reactions varied, with some praising the innovative meal fit for a college kid and others sounding in shock over the conflicting ingredients touching all at once.

Then again, why not try every food combo that a 22-year-old’s gut health can handle? The last thing you want to do is grow old and wonder what an Oreo milkshake on a McDouble tastes like.

Most people on the internet didn’t like the combo.

No way Jameson Williams put an Oreo McFlurry on a MCDOUBLE in front of God and all his children https://t.co/WtcbfabDhk — Chase (@chasekr8) November 14, 2023

jameson williams puts mcflurry on his cheeseburger. adjust your rankings accordingly pic.twitter.com/ROgfAUXPRw — pass the punt (@passthepunt) November 14, 2023

Putting a McFlurry on a burger automatically makes Jameson Williams a bust https://t.co/xjkmp8vnOB — Michael Ropines (@michaelropines) November 14, 2023

#NFL Jameson Williams nah man McFlurry on the cheeseburger — BIG ED (@NYCKING) November 15, 2023

Similar to the McFlurry, reactions to Williams’ season have been mixed.

Anticipations were high for Williams coming into his second year. He started the year on the suspended list due to illicit gambling activity in the offseason.

Even with the truncated playtime, Williams continues to fall below expectations. In five games, Williams logged eight catches for 89 yards and one touchdown. Half of his yardage, so far, came on a 45-yard TD reception in Week 6.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 11: Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)