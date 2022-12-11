Lions Beat Vikings With Pass Played Designed For Their Right Tackle, Penei Sewell

It may seem surprising that the Detroit Lions, 5-7 entering the day, defeated the NFC North leading Minnesota Vikings, 10-2 prior to kickoff.

But according to Las Vegas odds, it wasn’t an upset at all. The Lions were favored in the game, much to the dismay of their head coach, Dan Campbell.

What wasn’t favored? That would be starting right tackle Penei Sewell lining up as a wide receiver on a critical third down play, going in motion, catching the pass, and rumbling for a first down.

Yes, in a big game for Detroit, facing the team leading the division, they designed a pass play to go to an offensive tackle on one of the biggest plays of the game.

There’s nothing better than the “Big Man Touchdown” but “Big Man First Down To Propel Team to Victory” is pretty good, too. Though, admittedly a little wordy.

Lions tackle Penei Sewell catches one of the most important passes of the day against the Vikings. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

After the game, Dan Campbell suggested we could see Sewell used as a receiver in the future.

Campbell said Sewell could be a pretty good tight end. pic.twitter.com/Uz3DYNSnCK — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) December 11, 2022

The Lions would ultimately kick a field goal on the drive to give them a two-score lead that essentially ended the game.

Lions have turned around a lost season

Detroit opened the season at 1-6 but have won six of the past seven to sneak within range of a .500 season. They also find themselves just 1.5 games back of a playoff spot.

The Lions haven’t finished a season at .500 or better since 2017 when they went 9-7. They also finished 9-7 in 2016, the last time they reached the postseason.

Dan Campbell has made the Lions fun again, and that’s a good thing for football. With games left against the Jets, Panthers, Bears, and Packers, a winning record and a playoff berth isn’t outside the realm of possibility.

I, for one, am rooting for them. And you should, too.