Lionel Messi Is Willing To Slash Salary To Reunite With Barcelona

A tearful Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 due to the club’s financial difficulties, headlining soccer’s most shocking transfer news ever. Since then, Messi has played two seasons for Paris Saint-Germain but his time in French soccer might be coming to end as a return to Spain looks more plausible than ever before.

For a possible Lionel Messi return to Barcelona he must take a significant pay cut from his current $32.5 million PSG salary.(Credit: Getty Compilation)

Barcelona’s Vice President, Rafael Yuste, recently confirmed that the club has been communicating with Lionel Messi regarding a potential comeback after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires this summer.

During a recent press conference, Yuste disclosed that the club has been in touch with Messi’s representatives and has openly expressed his regret over Messi’s departure and his desire to have the World Cup winner back in Camp Nou. Last month, Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi’s father and agent, held a meeting with Barcelona President Joan Laporta regarding the 35-year-old’s future in Paris. The Mirror has reported that Jorge’s meeting with Laporta was not aimed at discussing Messi’s transfer but it definitely added fuel to the rumors.



Messi has achieved everything he can with FC Barcelona while he still has unfinished business at PSG as the French team yet again failed in their pursuit of the UEFA Champions League (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Despite all the interest, the fact still remains that Barcelona’s finances are a mess. There is no way this transfer can go through without the Argentine superstar taking a massive pay cut. According to L’Equipe, in 2021 Messi signed a deal with PSG to make €30 million ($32.5 million) per season on his two-year deal. If Messi were to come back to Barcelona he would be barely making half of that as the Blaugranas can only offer a maximum salary of €10 million ($12 million) per year. However, to sweeten the pie, the Spanish giants have offered Messi the earnings from his farewell match along with merchandise sales which can generate €100-200 million ($108-206 million), per El Nacional.

Lionel Messi tried out for Barcelona at 13 years old and then secured a spot in La Masía, the club’s youth academy. After that there was no looking back, and the Catalans witnessed the young Argentine achieve history for the club as Messi and Barcelona became synonymous across the world. As Messi approaches the autumn of his career, it seems fitting for him to hang up his boots in a Barcelona jersey.