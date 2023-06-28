Lindsay Brewer Turns Up The Heat At Laguna Beach In A Bright Orange Bikini

Videos by OutKick

The summer of Lindsay Brewer continues to roll on. The racecar driver and model has been hitting the track and social media hard for months now. Her promise to not stop wearing bikinis has been kept with no signs of slowing down.

It’s been a tough season on the track for Lindsay this year, but a strong performance a couple of weeks ago on the Road America track has her feeling good about things. On Wednesday, she kept the good vibes rolling while in a bikini heating up Laguna Beach.

Marlo Buccola, Lindsay Brewer and Bec Hendrickse attend Rafa Racing Celebrates Miami Race Week (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Lindsay overcame a rough qualifying at Road America to put up a couple of strong performances when the races counted. She finished both races just outside of the top 10.

When the weekend was over and she had a chance to reflect on her time on the track the Exclusive Autosport driver said, “Race weekend at Road America complete!”

“I struggled a bit in quali, but made up some good positions to end up p12 and p13 in the races! Super happy with our pace this weekend, and had a blast driving at such an iconic track!”

Naturally after a strong performance on the track it’s time for a strong performance on Instagram. Lindsay did that by hitting up the California beach in a bright orange bikini and sharing it from just about every angle while declaring that it “Finally feels like summer.”

Lindsay Brewer’s Road To Indy500 Is Paved With Bikinis

It is definitely starting to feel like summer. The beach trips are in full swing, the Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there’s been a notable increase in the amount of time spent in swimwear.

Who doesn’t love summer?

The grill’s running nonstop and the cool down trips to the pool are the best. I certainly enjoy it and from the looks of it, social media’s favorite Indy500 hopeful does too.

Here’s to a strong finish to the season on and off the track for Lindsay. I’m sure we’ll hear more from her before the summer ends.