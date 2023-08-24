Lilia Schneider Has Fully Embraced Being The Paige Spiranac Of College Golf

Videos by OutKick

Marian University golfer Lilia Schneider — Bryson DeChambeau’s one-time girlfriend — appears to have fully embraced her role as the Paige Spiranac of the college golf world.

The rising star is back healthy after an injury-plagued spring season, and she seems to be on an absolute revenge tour — both on and off the course.

Schneider’s social media usage has taken off like a rocket ship over the past few months, but in recent days it’s gone to an entirely different level.

I’m talking trick shots, tanks off the tee and bikini content — all tucked in beautifully on her TikTok page. Sort of like the perfectly organized golf bag, something us simpletons know nothing about because we just throw our clubs anywhere after another terrible shot.

Anyway, it’s certainly been giving off major Paige Spiranac vibes, and with the new school year here, it appears Lilia is ready to take the next step.

Marian golfer Lilia Schneider is giving off Paige Spiranac vibes

See what I mean? It’s not just the looks, but also the game to back it up. That’s what separates Paige Spiranac from the rest of the wannabe influencers.

Pageviews knows she looks good, but she’s also a damn good golfer and pumps out the content to prove it. It’s Influencer 101. Sounds easy, but few can actually pull it off.

I’m thinking Lilia Schneider here may be next in line, though. Her name first surfaced about a year ago when the dating rumors popped up with Bryson DeChambeau, but then things sort of just went dark for a while.

Turns out, Lilia hurt her shoulder this past spring. Deflating. That knocked her down for a few months, but it appears she’s back and ready to start a revenge tour we’ll be talking about for years to come.

The junior only played in three matches last year before going down, so she has a ton of ground to make up on the course.

Off of it, though, she seems like she’s already started doing just that. Now we wait.

The Paige Spiranac of college golf ain’t an easy moniker to have, but someone has to wear it. Why not Lilia?