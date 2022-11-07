Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Packers Loss To Lions

Aaron Rodgers had a rough day at the office in the Green Bay Packers 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions, and now it’s only getting rougher as he has lost the support of noted Packers fan Lil Wayne.

The rapper took to Twitter to vent his frustrations over the team’s lackluster season and suggested that saying that they should have moved on from the 38-year-old signal caller.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Aaron Rodgers may not have lost the Packers locker room (yet), but he has surely lost Weezy, That’s big. Losing a cheesehead like Lil Wayne is like LBJ losing Walter Cronkite during Vietnam.

Tough to come back from it.

Lil Wayne’s affinity for the Packers goes back to his childhood. After his dad attended Super Bowl XXXI, he brought back some Packers swag including a towel, some bowls, and some cups. From there, he was a Packers fan.

It’s not the most traditional route someone takes to their favorite team. Still, it makes about as much sense as why most of us cheer for our favorite teams: we were born near where they play.

The sentiments contained in Lil Wayne’s tweets were likely echoed by Packers fans around the nation (my girlfriend is one of them, so I can confirm this firsthand).

The Packers QB threw three picks against the 2-6 Lions that made it a miserable afternoon. One of which led to him going off on receiver Allen Lazard.

Rodgers completed 23 of 43 passes for 291 yards and one touchdown.

