Lil Wayne Fires Back At Mark Cuban: ‘Ya Lil B*tch It’s Up’

In what’s become an unlikely feud between Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Lil Wayne, the ball is now in Wayne’s court.

Two days after Cuban roasted Lil Wayne by tweeting a picture of the hip hop artist seated front row for the Mavs’ butt whooping of the Suns with the caption: “It’s a sh*t show, put you front row #MFFL,” – a reference to Wayne’s popular song, “Uproar” – Weezy fired back with a handful of tweets.

“Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playing w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho,” said Wayne in a now deleted tweet.

Well, that escalated quickly.

Shortly there after, Wayne again tweeted, telling his nearly 34 million followers: “Ya lil bitch it’s up,” – seemingly directed at Cuban.

Neither Wayne’s early Wednesday tweet, nor Cuban’s days earlier social media victory lap, were the start of this unexpected back-n-forth.

The game of who can diss who harder commenced in early May when Wayne took a shot at Mavs superstar Luka Doncic, tweeting: “Luka u a ho.” Cuban saved the receipts and waited for Dallas to wrap up their Western Conference Semifinal series with Phoenix before responding with his above mentioned “sh*t show” tweet.

Wayne’s a Suns supporter and was seated court side for Sunday’s season-ending loss to Cuban’s Mavs.

Now we’re left to wait and see if Cuban responds or decides to Back That Azz Up.

 

Dallas MavericksFeature postLil WayneLuka DoncicMark CubanPhoenix Suns

Written by Anthony Farris

Anthony is a former high school basketball intramural champion who played a leading role in creating two offspring. He spends his weekends hoping for an MTV Rock N' Jock revival.

Follow him on twitter @OhioAF

