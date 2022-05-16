Mavs Owner Unleashes Diss On Lil Wayne For Calling Out Luka Doncic

Weezy F. Baby and the F is for fanatic.

Rapper Lil Wayne threw shade at Dallas Maverick All-Star Luka Doncic with a tweet that read “Luka a ho” after the Mavs beat the Phoenix Suns, 111-101, in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Luka a ho — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 8, 2022

On Monday, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hit back with his own diss track, a day after Dallas closed out the series with a Game 7 destruction of the Suns.

Cuban screengrabbed a recent courtside appearance by Wayne, seemingly in support of Phoenix despite reportedly being a Lakers fan, with the caption, “It’s a sh*t show, put you front row #MFFL.”

The eccentric owner was referencing Lil Tunechi’s song “Uproar,” whose lyrics accurately assessed Phoenix’s crappy performance on Sunday — losing 123-90 to close out their season.

As relayed by HoopsWire / OutKick’s Sam Amico, “the Suns were the only team to win at least 60 games this season. They led the NBA in home wins. They led the NBA in road wins.”

He added, “They are now the second team in league history to finish with 64 or more wins to fail to reach the conference finals.”

Despite engineering some of the hardest diss tracks in hip hop history, it was Wayne that got owned for going against the Luka and the Mavericks.

Game 1 of the Western Conference Championships begins on Wednesday, kicking off the first contest between the Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

