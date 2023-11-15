Lil Kim Claims Her Memoir Is Outselling The Bible Which Seems Incredibly Unlikely, If Not Impossible

Videos by OutKick

Rapper Lil Kim has a new book coming out and according to her, it’s selling well. In fact, according to her, it’s not just selling like hotcakes, she says it’s outselling the Bible.

Yes, the Bible. The only other person to claim that is Michael Scott.

Let’s hear her out. Maybe people are lining up to buy a Lil Kim book…

The rapper hopped on Instagram and according to The New York Post, that’s where she proclaimed the presales of her new book The Queen Bee are outpacing one the best-selling books ever.

“When we post our presales, we be surpassing the Bible, and that’s crazy,” she said. “And the thing is it’s, like, the Bible. I don’t take that lightly. Y’all already know that.”

She’s right, that is crazy.

Lil Kim’s new memoir will probably sell well, but it probably won’t top the Bible let alone several recent releases. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Given Recent What Recent Book Releases Have Done, Lil Kim’s Claim Seems Unlikely

If it’s all true, that’s a heck of an accomplishment. However, we don’t know the exact presale numbers that her book is doing.

But, we do know what kind of numbers the Bible does. The Post cited a report that claimed that 5 million copies of the Bible were sold last year. Other sources put that number even higher.

That’s impressive, especially when you consider the Bible isn’t exactly a new release.

There have already been some big book releases this year. Remember that book by Prince Harry called Spare? The one where he complained about being a Royal and that time he got frostbitten on the wang? Yeah, well that thing sold 3.2 million copies.

Meanwhile, Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me sold 1 million copies and former Nickelodeon star Jennette McCurdy’s book I’m Glad My Mom Died sold twice that.

It’s hard to imagine that Lil Kim’s book — which has been in the works for years and was supposed to have been released in 2021 — will see greater demand than any of those other three, all of which trailed the Bible.

Maybe I’m wrong, and if so, congrats Lil Kim on one hell of a book.

At least there’s one thing we know for sure: her memoir is crushing Jemele Hill’s book.

