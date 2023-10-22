Like Tom Brady We All Love Physical Football But Here Are Reasons NFL Is Going Softer

Videos by OutKick

Slobberknockers are wonderful. Nobody wants to be on the wrong end of one, but everyone, definitely most traditional NFL fans, love to witness them as part of the game.

We can all agree on that, right?

Tom Brady agrees because this week on his Sirius XM podcast he made it plain that he loves physical play in football and actually complained the game is losing some of its violent nature.

“Football is a physical sport; there’s a physical element to all of this,” Brady said. “You throw a 15-yard flag for something that, you know, 20 years ago maybe wouldn’t have had a flag. That affects the game in a big way.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fumbles the ball as he is hit by Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints during the 4th quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Wants Physical NFL

Brady, the man who often complained when officials didn’t penalize defenders for hitting him a certain way, went on to decry the direction the NFL is on as it relates to violence.

“There’s so many people that want it less and less physical, it’s more like flag football, which is going to be in the Olympics in 2028,” Brady added. “Maybe football goes to flag football over a period of time.”

And Donovan McNabb agrees. On his 5 Spot podcast on the 1.5 million subscriber OutKick channel, McNabb said he didn’t want to sound like the old retired player telling youngsters to get off his lawn.

But …

“Brady made a few comments and a lot of us alums feel that same way a little bit of how the game has changed from how we played.” McNabb said on the latest episode of the 5 Spot. “I can agree with what Tom is saying.

“But then also fall back and say, ‘Tom, they made a rule with your name on it. And I didn’t get that call.’ The Brady rule if you hit the quarterback below the knees, obviously it’s a penalty … Now it seems if you push, sneeze, fall on a quarterback it’s a penalty.

“And me being a former quarterback, listen, I get it. You’re trying to protect the player. But some of these calls are getting way outrageous and out of hand from a defensive standpoint…”

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 22: Defensive lineman Kevin Henry #76 and linebacker Earl Holmes #50 of the Pittsburgh Steelers tackle running back Fred Taylor #28 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during a game at Three Rivers Stadium on November 22, 1998 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 20-15. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

NFL Wants To Limit Use Of The Head

And, look, I’m right there with those guys. I love me the slobberknockers, remember?

I hope the NFL pumps brakes on the way it’s engineering the future of the sport as it pertains to collisions, tackling and yes, the game’s violence.

Barring some wise restraint we may indeed reach a moment when fans begin to look away because the game no longer resembles football from its 1980-2010 heyday. We do not want defenders being limited to yelling really aggressively, “You’re tackled!” and have that serve as the tackle.

But I also understand what the NFL is trying to accomplish.

And I know why.

Firstly, let’s understand the NFL, who once dismissed concussions and head traumas as a media fabrication, now wants to remove those injuries from the game to whatever end it can.

“We continue to make reduction of all head impacts one of our top priorities,” said NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. “While our sport is a contact and a collision sport, that contact and collision does not have to involve the head. And that’s what we’re working aggressively to do.”

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 08: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after an injury during the play against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

NFL Will Continue To Limit Certain Tackles

It does not stop there. The NFL is currently studying the so-called hip-drop tackle which happens when a defender chases down a ball carrier, grabs him about the shoulders or waist, and then drops his hips to use his body weight to bring down that ball carrier.

Sometimes tacklers swivel aside and simply land on the turf. Sometimes they swivel and land on the ball carrier’s ankles or knees, which is a problem. Some call the hip-drop the horse collar tackle’s cousin.

And like its cousin, the hip-drop is eventually going to be eliminated.

“It remains from our analysis a technique that results in about a 25-times rate of injury as opposed to a typical tackle,” said NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller. “It is an unforgiving behavior that we need to try to define and get out of the game.”

So, yes, the NFL is working on ways to be less violent and be more mindful of how men collide. That begs the question, “Why?”

Well, this being the NFL, everything is ultimately about money.

You’ll recall the NFL was once sued and settled with 20,573 claimants contending they suffered life altering injuries as a result of the concussions they had during their time in the NFL. The settlement has so far cost the league $1.2 billion.

So, yes, the NFL wants to avoid any litigious replay as it applies to head, knee or any other injuries that a court might decide it is liable for not addressing.

Secondly, the NFL loves big crowds in its stadiums. And loves big audience numbers on its broadcasts. They all fill the league’s coffers with what?

MONEY.

And the way the league attracts that attention and draws those folks to its games is by serving up a menu of star players: The best of the best. The brightest of the bright.

This is where I tell you this week the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders play. It is a meeting of two NFL legacy franchises.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 15: Tyson Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

NFL Wants Its Stars In The Lineup

And this otherwise premier matchup will feature some dude named Tyson Bagent starting at quarterback for the Bears. And either Aidan O’Connell or Brian Hoyer starting at quarterback for the Raiders.

The reason is starting quarterbacks Justin Fields (thumb) and Jimmy Garoppolo (back) are injured. That’s not all. Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is out for the year because of a shoulder injury. Gaints quarterback Daniel Jones has missed a couple of games. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has a rotator cuff problem and his status is officially questionable.

Kyler Murray hasn’t played for Arizona yet this season because of a knee injury. Bryce Young also has missed games because of an ankle injury. And it’s not just quarterbacks, folks.

Players missing games is an NFL nightmare. The league that embraces a next-man-up mantra hates that the last man went down. Why?

Fewer stars and front line players diminishes the game. And that could eventually have an effect on what? The bottom line.

So, the NFL is going to continue to limit the damage to it’s players as much as it can. Because it wants to protect the players. But also, its money.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero