Deshaun Watson On Track To Return To Browns Lineup But Concern Over Shoulder Is Significant

Deshaun Watson seems on course to return to the Cleveland Browns lineup, perhaps as soon as Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. But for now the club is waiting to see what the next 48 hours bring before making a commitment to that return.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that Watson “looked good today” and he threw passes more than 30 yards down the field without issue.

“I thought he looked good,” Stefanski repeated.

Watson is listed as questionable in the Browns injury report.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Deshaun Watson #4 during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Browns Balancing Watson Future Vs. Present

But the issue is a delicate one. Very delicate.

Yes, of course, the Browns want their starting quarterback to return so he can help them in the AFC North. They trail the Baltimore Ravens by one game and don’t want to fall further behind.

But the team is very aware Watson’s future could be at stake here. That’s a big deal because Watson is signed through 2026. And is getting $46 million in guaranteed base salary each and every one of those seasons.

So risking a player with that contract over the long-term, even for the next two years, is unwise. Because Watson isn’t going anywhere during that time.

The problem is Watson is dealing with a strained right rotator cuff. And those have been known to end or limit the careers of baseball pitchers, of course. But also quarterbacks.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is called for a face-mask penalty against Nick Herbig #51 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Rotator Cuff Has Affected Past QBs

Cam Newton, for example, underwent a surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in 2017. He was never really the same as his 2015 MVP self. The Panthers moved on from him within a couple of years.

Drew Brees also wrestled with a rotator cuff injury in 2006. He showed little wear during his early years with the Saints, there was a steady decline of velocity over time. Brees once said that injury was the reason he was diminished his last few years.

Watson this week confirmed his shoulder injury is a rotator cuff injury. That revelation was an unpleasant surprise. Watson’s ailment was believed to be a contusion suffered in the week of practice after Cleveland’s victory the Titans in Week 3.

“This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff, so I’m just trying to get as comfortable as I possibly can to go out there and perform at the level I know I can,” Watson said this week. “If I can’t, then we’ve just got to continue to take it day to day.

“I’m not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can’t do certain things that [are] going to allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. So that’s the reason why I haven’t been able to step on the field.”

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson Back At Practice

Watson, in fact, was on the field both Thursday and Friday. And he took first-team repetitions during the portions of practice open to the media.

So the suggestion is Watson will start against the Colts if the next 48 hours — including a pregame throwing session on Sunday — suggest Watson is able to push the ball down the field without causing his rotator cuff further damage.

The bottom line is the Browns are weighing what’s best for them now versus long-term. Because they definitely want to avoid a scenario where Deshaun Watson needs rotator cuff surgery.

