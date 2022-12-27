‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator Reveals Her Face Despite Left’s ‘Violent Nature’ and Threats

The once-anonymous creator behind the “Libs of TikTok” Twitter account, Chaya Raichik, revealed her face for the first time in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox Nation.

Tuesday, Raichik appeared on “Tucker Carlson Today” to explain why she decided to show her face:

“I never did any in-person events, and I’m choosing to do that now because I feel like, over the past few months, I’ve done so much. I’ve helped educate people. I know that I’ve helped create legislation to tackle some of these issues, and I think I’ve done all I can, and I am ready for the next step.”

In April, professional smear merchant and purveyor of the establishment Taylor Lorenz doxxed the creator’s identity. (Note: Lorenz’s attack did not include a photo of Raichik’s face.) As expected, the hit piece led to a series of violent threats.

But it also prompted a phone call. Raichik tells Carlson that Gov. Ron DeSantis reached out to offer her a safe stay at Governor’s Mansion amid the unwanted publication of her identity:

Wow. After @libsoftiktok wax doxxed and threatened, @GovRonDeSantis reached out and told her she could stay at the Governor’s Mansion. pic.twitter.com/PVJkqCt12H — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) December 27, 2022

You can watch the full interview by subscribing to Fox Nation here.

Libs of TikTok exists to amplify already posted videos of liberals in their natural habitat. The account exposes their hypocrisy, dramatics, and ambitions to groom young children who are not theirs.

The page puts a particular emphasis on the sexual indoctrination of young children in the classroom and during drag events:

They suck young people in. You’re not allowed to notice. You’re not allowed to be critical. You have to go along with it or you’re called all sorts of slurs. We shouldn’t fall for it. https://t.co/qwznTzYUxi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 27, 2022

“They want their content out there, but they don’t want us to see it. It doesn’t add up,” she said. “They’re allowed to post it, but we’re not allowed to notice. The crime is noticing what they’re doing…”

Noticing is most certainly the crime.

As we explained in a June column, liberals do not want their ideals and motives to be the focus of the conversation. In that scenario, they can no longer control the narrative.

Progressives want to dictate the messaging by promulgating a deceitful narrative around their opposition. Yet Raichik’s account, with 1.7 million followers, shifts the focus to the Left — taking away their control of the conversation.

And liberals hate her for that. Thus Lorenz’s attacks and Raichik’s decision to create the brand anonymously.

“When my account started growing, I realized the hatred that the Left has and their violent nature, and I was like, ‘I am going to remain anonymous’… and I have remained anonymous until my account was doxxed,” Raichik commented.

Later in the interview, Raichik explained the importance of the page.

“[She] said her account’s fame has led parents’ groups to seek out her help, as well as requests from others who want to learn how to expose and push back against the Left in similar ways,” writes Fox News.

Tucker Carlson agreed, noting that “this is information you should have but have never had until ‘Libs of TikTok’ bothered to put it into one place and show you.”

Raichik expects her influence to grow now that she’s no longer anonymous.

“I was restrained from doing all of those things [while being anonymous], and I’m ready to do them. I think that I’ll be a lot more effective when I’m not so anonymous anymore, and I’m excited.”

Raichik comments she has made plans for speaking engagements in the upcoming months, to push against the types of leftists she spotlighted with her account.

“I want to do all I can and help people to fight this,” concludes the face behind the Libs of TikTok.