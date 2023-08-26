Libs of TikTok Also Being Blamed For Bomb Threat; News Outlets Blindly Follow-Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Earlier Friday, two outlets blamed OutKick and Riley Gaines for a bomb threat in a California library.

PinkNews and Media Matters say our opposition to the inclusion of males in female athletics is why a loon left an anonymous bomb threat that included “anti-LGBTQ+” messaging.

Neither outlet provided proof that OutKick or Gaines’ coverage contributed to the threat. Nor did they reach out to us for comment. You can read our full response here.

But apparently, the media is not done baselessly giving credibility to those who want to pin anonymous and ultimately fake bomb threats to media members who don’t align with the far-left woke orthodoxy on trans issues.

A few hours after the PinkNews article, Chaya Raichik, the creator of Libs of TikTok, posted a screenshot from the Thursday of a local news outlet questioning her responsibility for a bomb threat. This one in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Hi! We’re going to accuse you of being responsible for a bomb threat. Any comment?” pic.twitter.com/brg8WFX3oY — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 25, 2023

Hmmm well clearly someone doesn't have it straight bc PinkNews told me that I was the one responsible???



Libelous accusations all around https://t.co/RBtOCKPp7P — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) August 25, 2023

News On 6 refers to the Ellen Ochoa Elementary School in the Union school district, where someone called in multiple bomb threats this week.

Police reportedly believe the threats in Tulsa are related to the school librarian posting a video on TikTok touting that she pushes a “woke agenda” on students.

Earlier this week, Raichik reposted the clip on her social page, Libs of TikTok, raising further awareness of the state of public schooling.

Raichik created the account to shine further light on what liberals post to social media. Yet the press often blames her for the negative reaction to the liberals responsible for the original videos.

Put simply, it’s easier to blame Raichik than the teachers and librarians exposing themselves as indoctrinators.

Such as the Tulsa creepy librarian in question:

Hi @UnionSchools! Any comment on your librarian pushing a “woke agenda” with an “emphasis on social justice?” — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2023

How the corporate press has covered the threats is shameful. Falsely attributing bomb threats to specific members of non-traditional media is far more dangerous than the average lie the press tells. Questioning the Libs of TikTok creator instead of the school district for such an outrageous accusation paints a clear picture of the bias.

In fact, PinkNews’ coverage of Gaines has already threatened her safety.

“I’m definitely exploring options for legal action to be taken against PinkNews. They have resorted to defamation and lying which has in turn caused an infiltration of personal threats to my safety,” Gaines told OutKick on Friday.

“News outlets continue to lie and need to be held accountable. They are the only ones inciting violence with their libelous headlines used to spike engagement.”

Unfortunately, we are not surprised to learn that people are threatening Gaines.

When headlines declare a public figure responsible for bomb threats against children, it immediately puts an ominous target on the figure’s back.

And examples of the press doing so are growing large.

Perhaps the most profound example was in March when an NBC News reporter blamed members of conservative media for a transgender person shooting up a Nashville school, leaving six dead.

Conservative hosts warning that genital mutilation is dangerous are not responsible for a troubled trans person murdering children.

A bomb threat was not left in a California library because Riley Gaines believes female sports should be left exclusively to females.

And Chaya Raichik reposting an already uploaded video didn’t cause a ghoul to threaten a Tusla school with bombs.