White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Headed Back To The Bigs Five Months After Beginning Cancer Treatment

Liam Hendriks announced in January that he was beginning cancer treatment after being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Fast-forward just five months, and the three-time All-Star is heading back to the bigs and re-joining the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago shared an emotional tribute video on social media announcing that Hendriks had officially been added to the active roster on Sunday.

A number of different players and coaches within the organization shared heartfelt messages for the 34-year-old’s return to the bump.

Your journey is an inspiration. We couldn’t be more proud.



Welcome back, Liam Hendriks! pic.twitter.com/fbQ6jwJsks — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2023

Hendriks made it very clear that he would overcome his battle with cancer when he first announced his diagnosis earlier this year.

“My treatment begins tomorrow, and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible,” Hendriks shared on social media in January. “I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this.”

Get through it indeed.

Hendriks announced that his cancer was in remission in April.

“These past five months have been both the quickest and slowest of my life. Being able to ring this victory bell has been one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done,” Hendriks wrote. “I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me. No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”

Hendriks has made six appearances with Triple-A Charlotte in 2023. He’s recorded 5.0 innings pitched and five strikeouts during his rehab stint.