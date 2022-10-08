Le’Veon Bell Set To Hit The Boxing Ring Against UFC Fighter Uriah Hall

Earlier this week, it was announced that free agent NFL running Le’Veon Bell is going to be making his pro boxing debut against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall.

He’s certainly jumping into the deep end of the pool on this one, isn’t he?

The Bell-Hall fight will be part of the undercard for Jake Paul’s bout with Anderson Silva, scheduled to take place in Arizona on October 29.

This isn’t Bell’s first time getting into a boxing ring. In September, he squared off against fellow free-agent running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match. Bell knocked Peterson out for the victory.

Leveon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson to officially kick off the NFL season pic.twitter.com/f4GznfKskJ — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) September 11, 2022

Still, Hall is far more experienced than Peterson, so Bell is going to have his work cut out for him. Hall fought to an 18-11 record in the UFC. He announced his retirement from the UFC back in August.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them I want in and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said.

“Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Well… at least he’s confident.

Last season, Bell split his time between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most productive seasons of his NFL career came from 2013 o 2017 as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The fight will be available on Showtime pay-per-view.

