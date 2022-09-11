Le’Veon Bell Makes Adrian Peterson Wobble Like Baby Deer, Knocks Him OUT COLD With Vicious Right Hand

Adrian Peterson got knocked tf out on Saturday night. Well, Sunday morning for some.

The 15-year NFL running back competed in a boxing match against former counterpart Le’Veon Bell. It did not end well for him.

Peterson, who spent most of his career with the Vikings, reached seven Pro Bowls, won the rushing title three times and was the MVP in 2012. He also holds the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game.

The man nicknamed ‘All Day’ did not have any previous boxing experience entering the match.

Bell, who spent nine years in the league, reached three Pro Bowls and was dynamic in each of those three years. He had not competed in a boxing match before either.

They weighed in on Friday and the size difference was astonishing. Peterson tipped the scale at 218 pounds. Bell at 204.

A battle of two of the top #NFL runningbacks, Adrian Peterson faces Leveon Bell tomorrow night!

Social Gloves 2 took place at Bank of America Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The card was highlighted by YouTube stars Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib and featured Blueface, Nick Young (yes, that Swaggy P), the running backs, and a few other random names.

It reportedly did not sell well. At all.

Sources inside the venue say only 200 tickets sold and 1,000 given away for #McBroomGib event

Despite the poor attendance, seeing Peterson take one on the chin from Bell made it worth watching. He got absolutely clocked, wobbled for a bit, and then dropped to the mat. Bell’s punch was vicious.

Take a look at Le’Veon Bell’s knockout punch on Adrian Peterson:

Ouch. That’s going to be one that Peterson will have to watch back in the morning.

It wasn’t all bad for the Heisman Trophy-runner up. He landed a few shots of his own.

After Peterson and Bell went at it, with the latter winning by KO, it was Swaggy P’s turn.

Nick Young hooped at USC and then spent 11 years in the NBA, if you don’t know who Swaggy P is. He has a championship ring, but was very memable.

He was throwing early and often and never stopped.

But at one point, Swaggy P somehow ended up in the ring apron.

Nick Young ends up on the ring apron.

Imagine trying to explain this entire article to someone in 1999. What a time to be alive!