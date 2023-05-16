Le’Veon Bell Challenges Vontaze Burfict to Boxing Match; Former NFL Bad Boy Refuses, Calls To ‘Change The Narrative’

Videos by OutKick

Le’Veon Bell is trying to settle old beefs on the canvas in his new venture as a celebrity boxer.

After defeating ex-Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match last year and defeating gamer JMX via unanimous decision in April, Bell is setting his sights on an old foe as his next opponent: Vontaze Burfict.

SEPTEMBER 10: Ouch! LeVeon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson in the fifth round at Banc of California Stadium (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Yes, the notorious Bengals linebacker remembered mostly for his dirty shots on the football field, one of which ended Bell’s season early in 2015.

Appearing on the Misfits Boxing podcast, Bell spoke on who he wants next for a boxing bout and indirectly called out Burfict.

“There is, there is, it’s just this person is not a boxer,” Bell said.

He added, “It’s someone from football. They had purposely injured me. I don’t think I want to say the name, but people who watched my career when I hurt my knee, people know. Yeah, people know. Yeah, but like, I would love to put my hands on him like in the ring. … It’s hard to kind of like I guess find that fine line. … I use all my aggression and all my like I guess personal issues inside the ring.”

Le’Veon Bell Tries Baiting Vontaze Burfict Into Boxing Bout

Burfict, the villainous Bengals linebacker who’s a free agent but practically retired, had a surprising response to Le’Veon Bell’s boxing invite.

Rather than channeling his old temper from the NFL days, Burfict refused to bite the bait. He instead proposed a charity golfing event to resolve the old feud, suggesting they “change the narrative” and “help people in need.”

Vontaze Burfict with a message for Le'Veon Bell. Wants to take it to the golf course for charity. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/cr4N1AXddC — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 16, 2023

Vontaze Burfict posted on his Instagram:

“@leveonbell Why we lookin’ to fight? Why not show everyone WE can change the narrative. Let’s show the world WE can squash beef in other ways than boxing,” Burfict posted on Instagram. “Let’s meet and compete on the golf course. Get some charities involved so WE can help people in need and show kids that we resolved our differences to make the world a better place.”

Le’Veon Bell was less than enthused by the response.

Responding to the proposal, sending an apathetic “lol sure bro” via Twitter.

There’s no telling who Le’Veon Bell will fight next as the ex-NFLer embraces his new venture at 31 years of age.

Considering how much money these celebrities make for these low-production fights, it’s a sporting trend that may be here to stay.

Will it ever top “Celebrity Deathmatch“? Of course not.