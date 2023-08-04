LeSean McCoy Goes At It With Trevon Diggs For Disrespecting Dak Prescott

Videos by OutKick

LeSean McCoy didn’t like what he saw — and heard — out of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Now the bad blood has spilled over onto Twitter… or X… whichever…

The former NFL running back was highly critical of Diggs for telling Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to shut “b–ch ass up.”

.@CutOnDime25: Trevon Diggs trash-talking Dak shows they don't respect him. 👀



"I played with Michael Vick, played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback." pic.twitter.com/iVSF2xFaQE — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) August 2, 2023

“I played with Michael Vick, played with Tom Brady, played with Josh Allen, played with Patrick Mahomes, nobody on the team — the coaches, the trainers — would even fix they lips to say something like that to the quarterback.”

McCoy said that this showed him that the Cowboys don’t respect their franchise QB and that they’re resentful of him at this point. He said he found that especially concerning when one of Prescott’s most touted attributes is his leadership ability.

“You talk to your leader like that?” he asked.

Well, you’d better believe that this made it back to Diggs.

As you may have expected he respectfully disagreed.

Sound dumb af.. saying anything https://t.co/ENMcoofWfi — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) August 4, 2023

Welp, I think we all get the point that McCoy was trying to make, but it doesn’t take into account what was probably a heated moment on the field. Although it’s tough to imagine anyone saying that to any of the QBs he mentioned so he has a point.

Shady didn’t take too kindly to being told he sounded dumb though, and snapped back at Diggs.

Once you say it 😂😂😂 don’t bus a U-TURN u can’t take it back #shutyaBI…..ASS UP — LeSean Shady Mccoy (@CutonDime25) August 4, 2023

Who knows if these two are going to take any more shots at each other? Still, there’s no way that Diggs would have thought that fleeting moment in training camp in which he told his QB to shut his “b–ch ass up” would have the legs that it has.

