Dak Prescott Taunted, Called A ‘B*tch’ During Intense Training Camp Exchange

Videos by OutKick

Tensions appeared to boil over during training camp Tuesday for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Camp hasn’t exactly been great for the Dallas Cowboys QB thus far, and has resulted in a very viral interception that was simply brutal.

The interception definitely won’t inspire confidence with Dallas fans.

Well, things only got worse for the former Mississippi State star during Tuesday’s edition of training camp.

Prescott scrambled around looking for someone to throw to, and when he couldn’t find it, Dak had to hit the sidelines.

The defense let him hear it. Star CB Trevon Diggs was picked up on video telling the team’s starting QB to “shut” his “b*tch ass up” during a heated exchange after the play.

Cowboys defense getting chirpy with Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/9pEcnXzWZx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 1, 2023

Tough look for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys.

Training camp can get intense at times. It’s the nature of the beast. Tensions boil over and passions run high in sports.

That’s not news to anyone. Everyone who has ever played a sport knows it. However, the team’s star CB telling the face of the franchise to “shut” his “b*tch ass up” and having it picked up on video isn’t exactly a great look.

It certainly would appear Trevon Diggs doesn’t care one bit about whether the team’s starting QB likes him or not. That should be great for unity in the locker room.

Trevon Diggs told Dak Prescott to “shut” his “b*tch ass up.” (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Of course, this all could have been forgotten minutes after the fact. Only the guys in the locker room know, but you never want to see your team’s QB getting chirped like that. Definitely not. It’s a sign of a lack of respect. One day, it’s a brutally bad interception in camp. The next, Dak Prescott is being called a “b*tch.” The drama just doesn’t end with the Cowboys.