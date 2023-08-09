LeSean McCoy Admits Eric Bieniemy’s Relationship With Players Was ‘Alarming’ As Ron Rivera Walks Back Comments

Videos by OutKick

Maybe all the Eric Bieniemy smoke is … more than just smoke. I guess it depends on how you view former pupil LeSean McCoy.

‘Shady’ joined Colin Cowherd Wednesday to discuss his time with Bieniemy in 2019, when he rode out the twilight of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And the now-Fox Sports analyst didn’t exactly provide a rosy picture.

“The thing that alarmed me the most was the relationship with the players,” McCoy said “You have to change with the times. With Bieniemy, I think he’s stuck in that old, back in the days where the coaches were cussing players out … that’s not how it’s played nowadays.”

.@CutonDime25 on Eric Bieniemy:

"I was part of that Kansas City Chiefs championship team… One of the first things I noticed is how he talks to the players."

Whooooof. Not a glowing endorsement on the heels of an … interesting … week for Washington’s newest OC.

Bienemy found himself thrust into the spotlight Tuesday when head coach Ron Rivera told reporters players have come to him “concerned” about Bieniemy’s coaching style. Not great!

That obviously snowballed into a viral clip, which prompted Cowherd to bring Shady onto his show Wednesday. McCoy played in the NFL from 2009-2020, including most of 2019 with the Chiefs.

While he spoke glowingly of Andy Reid, who he played under in Philadelphia, there was obviously some hesitancy when it came to Bieniemy.

“I was part of that Kansas City Chiefs championship team, and it was terrible,” he continued. “One of the first things I noticed is how he talks to the players.”

In classic 2023 fashion, Rivera backtracked on his comments Wednesday, saying “I put my foot in my mouth” when talking about Bieniemy.

“I hired Eric, and I loved his overall message to the team his first day — that we have to learn to be comfortable when you’re uncomfortable,” Rivera added. “With guys on that side of the ball, they were uncomfortable. There’s been a lot of change, and the entire way of doing things has changed on the offensive side. Change is hard.

“Since those conversations took place with Eric and the players, I’ve seen the improvements. The last couple practices have probably been the best of training camp. That displays how the team has embraced the message and how he does things and how he wants things done.”