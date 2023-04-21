Leonardo DiCaprio Isn’t Dating Irina Shayk, Despite The Appearance Of The Two Getting Cozy

Videos by OutKick

Leonardo DiCaprio is apparently NOT interested in dating supermodel Irina Shayk.

Leo is known for being great at a lot of things. He’s one of the most talented actors to ever win, and whatever he touches tends to turn to box office gold. His upcoming movie “Killers of the Flower Moon” is expected to be one of the best of the year.

However, everyone knows Leo’s true talent is managing to seemingly date every single famous model to ever live.

He’s arguably more famous for his dating history than he is for his movies. That’s why speculation soared when he was recently spotted with Bradley Cooper’s ex Irina Shayk at Coachella, according to Page Six, and things appeared to be getting cozy.

Irina Shayk and Leonardo DiCaprio aren’t in a relationship, despite speculation. (Photo credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Was Leo about to, once again, hitch his wagon to a famous model? Not so fast. It turns out it’s not true, despite all the smoke indicating a fire.

“Leo and Irina are not dating. They are just friends and have known each other for a long time through mutual friends. They were with a big group of people at Neon Carnival and there were not any romantic vibes between them,” an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight.

There was a clear clue Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t dating Irina Shayk.

While the speculation was fun, it should have been obvious Leonardo DiCaprio definitely wasn’t dating the Russian-born model.

Would anyone like to take a guess? Did you speculate it’s because she’s older than 25? If so, you’d be correct.

Irina Shayk isn’t dating Leonardo DiCaprio. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Captain Morgan and Crown Royal)

Irina Shayk is 37, and DiCaprio infamously never seems to date anyone past their mid-20s. He broke up with his last girlfriend, Camila Morrone, shortly after she turned 25.

The moment anyone looked up Shayk’s wiki, it should have been clear there was no chance in hell they were dating, despite what speculation might be out there.

Leo’s had a hall of fame worthy dating run.

For those of you who might not be aware, DiCaprio dating history is the stuff of legend. He’s publicly dated Claire Daines, Kristen Zang, Liv Tyler, Eva Herzigová, Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and several other famous women, according to US Weekly.

Go ahead and read that list back to yourself. There’s not another famous man on the planet who can come close to matching it. From Gisele through Agdal, he went on a run that makes Michael Jordan’s NBA run look like no big deal.

Leonardo DiCaprio has a legendary dating history. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

It looks like DiCaprio is still on the market and that’s great news for all the single models out there. Hope is still alive they can hitch with the “Titanic” star!