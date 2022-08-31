Maria Beregova Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend & She’s A 22-Year-Old Russian Model

Out with the old, in with the new.

European tabloids are reporting Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is 22-year-old Russian model Maria Beregova, who becomes the latest 25-and-under model to spend quality time with the legendary actor. But Maria’s time is limited.

DiCaprio, who has never publicly dated a woman over 25, is said to have met up with the model in St. Tropez where she was photographed boarding a yacht in July. There are reports that Beregova ended up in St. Tropez after splitting with her husband, Ahmed Masoud Abdelhafid, whose grandfather was Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s henchman.

Tuesday, the Internet lit up over the news that DiCaprio had broken off his relationship with model Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June. “White smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north Hollywood High School, signaling that Leonardo DiCaprio has chosen a new girlfriend,” one person joked on Twitter.

And now today it’s official, according to the tabloids, that Beregova is the next model up. It’s unclear when Maria’s birthday is, but this could be the moment the Internet has been waiting for — Leo could officially be to the point in his life when he only dates women born in the 2000s.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s purported new girlfriend posted a special message Wednesday to her Instagram Story / IG

“Have you ever considered that Leonardo Dicaprio is so proud of his work in the Titanic, he only dates women who weren’t old enough to have seen it when it premiered so HE can share the special moment of watching it with them for the first time? did that even occur to you,” a social media observer wrote Tuesday.

It’s been an incredible public relationship run for DiCaprio. The 25-and-under girlfriend list includes the likes of Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Morrone.

Refaeli, Rohrbach, Agdal and Morrone all lasted until their 25th birthdays before Leo had to throw them back in the relationship pond.