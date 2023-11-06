Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Locks Down New Model Girlfriend

Videos by OutKick

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly has gone exclusive with Vittoria Ceretti.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star has been spending a lot of time with Ceretti, and it appears they’ve taken things to the next level.

I guess that was inevitable after she was spotted playing grab ass with him, but I digress. The Hollywood star is now exclusive with the 25-year-old, according to US Weekly. What a move for the 48-year-old actor. Given how he doesn’t really date anyone older than 25, it’s unclear how long this will last, but for now, the two are locked down together.

“It’s going so well that Leo’s actually being exclusive. Vittoria is all he thinks about,” an unnamed source told the outlet.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly goes exclusive with Vittoria Ceretti. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a model. Have we all heard that one before?

There’s been whispers for months these two were getting serious, and there was more than enough public evidence to suggest that was the case.

It appears the trigger has now been pulled on going exclusive. Leo simply doesn’t know how to stop winning. All he does is make hit movies, earn millions of dollars and date models and other famous women.

His relationship record is more impressive than Tom Brady’s Super Bowl resume.

Now, how long will this last? She’s already 25, and while Leo has never confirmed on the record that’s his age limit, there’s a lot of evidence to suggest it is. There’s a great graph in this piece from Kinsey that makes it pretty hard to dispute.

For now, we simply wish them nothing but the best, and let’s hope they crank out some content to make sure food stays on the tables of the OutKick family!