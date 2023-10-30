Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Spotted Playing Grab Ass With Actor

Videos by OutKick

Whatcha doin’ down there, Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s newest 25-and-under long-legged Italian model girlfriend (she’s 25) is making worldwide headlines over photos from some Hollywood Halloween house party where she had her hands down Leo’s pants.

According to TMZ sleuths, Leo was outside getting some fresh air when Vittoria started playing grab ass. “Leo seemed to be digging it — ditto for [Vittoria] too,” TMZ reported.

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Butt Felt Up By Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/iUIiONKQVH — TMZ (@TMZ) October 29, 2023

Some were at home watching the Ohio State-Wisconsin game. Some 48-year-olds were at house parties with their 25-year-old slam pieces enjoying life. To each their own.

Now for the bad news for Ms. Ceretti who turned 25 in June: Based on everything we know about DiCaprio’s dating history, she has less than a year to play grab ass and the role of Leo’s girlfriend.

There’s actually an outdated 5-year-old graph from Reddit that shows exactly what we’re talking about with DiCaprio and models before age 26.

The legendary actor has torn through a few relationships since this graph was created. There was Gigi Hadid from 2022-23 and then a rumored quickie relationship with Victoria Lamas in 2022 and Eden Polani also in 2022.

Shockingly, Hadid was 27 when she started being linked to Leo. The other two models were under 25.

Based on the data, Ms. Grab Ass better have her fun while she can. And do not fall in love. Just get drunk, high (if that’s how you party) and roll with it until Leo throws you back into the sea and you go on with life.