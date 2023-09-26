Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Girlfriend Has A Fire Instagram Loaded With Content

Videos by OutKick

Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating streak isn’t slowing down, and he’s reportedly now seeing model Vittoria Ceretti.

The pair are currently spending some time in Italy getting to know each other, and she even met DiCaprio’s mom Sunday.

Naturally, I had to take a deep dive into Ceretti’s background and social media presence. Everyone knows Leo only dates women on the younger side, and he really seems to enjoy models.

Well, his preferences certainly haven’t changed with Ceretti. The popular model has 1.6 million followers, and her Instagram is loaded with viral content.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly dating model Vittoria Ceretti.

While details surrounding their relationship remain largely unknown, it seems like the relationship has been blossoming for at least a few months.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” an unnamed source told Page Six.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly dating popular model Vittoria Ceretti. She has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The good news for Ceretti is she’s about to get some serious attention for dating Leo. The bad news is she’s 25, and she’s already pushing the limits of where Leo generally cuts off the age limit for women he dates.

There are a lot of different theories that the “Titanic” star never dates older than 25. Seeing as how that’s her current age, she should soak it up while she can.

Model Vittoria Ceretti reportedly dating Leonardo DiCaprio. (Photo by Rosdiana Ciaravolo/WireImage)

Ceretti as a model is naturally in the content game. While she already has 1.6 million followers, now is the time to press the pedal to the metal with her newfound fame.

Cash in while you can and pump up those Instagram numbers. After all, if Leo’s dating history holds true, this relationship is destined to last for long. Get your clout and Instagram likes while you can!