Leonardo DiCaprio Is NOT Dating 19-Year-Old Model: REPORT

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly not hitching his wagon to 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

Rumors have been circulating like fire that the legendary Hollywood actor is in a relationship with the Israeli model after the two were spotted together.

In fact, the internet was in a fierce debate whether or not there were any issues with a 48-year-old man dating a 19-year-old

Leonardo DiCaprio isn’t dating Eden Polani. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly isn’t dating Eden Polani.

Well, you can put the debates on hold because the alleged relationship isn’t even real, according to TMZ.

“A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever,” the outlet reported.

Leo had previously been linked to Gigi Hadid and actress Victoria Lamas after breaking up with Camila Morrone.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly isn’t dating Israeli model Eden Polani. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

DiCaprio is still on the search for a new woman.

Well, that was fun while it lasted, folks. For a few days, everyone on the internet got to wonder if the “Gatsby” star was seriously linked to someone who wasn’t even alive when 9/11 happened.

If Polani was in America and wanted a cold beer, she’d still have to wait a couple years before buying one.

Unfortunately, those riveting debates will now have to come to an end. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio dating? Is he dating anyone? (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The good news is we all know DiCaprio never stays out of the fight for long. He’s notorious for dating young models. His dating history is hall of fame-worthy. While Eden Polani might not have caught his eye, we all know there’s some rising model who he’s about to zero in on sooner or later. When he does, we’ll have you all covered!