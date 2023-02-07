Eden Polani, 19, Might Be Leonardo DiCaprio’s Newest Girlfriend & The Internet Is Stunned

Videos by OutKick
Just when you stop thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating prowess is the moment when the actor goes out and trades in his old girlfriend on a new 19-year-old modeling phenom named Eden Polani.
The tabloids are buzzing this week over 48-year-old DiCaprio and his new love, Polani, who is so young that she had her high school years interrupted by COVID, according to social media observers who are freaking out over this relationship.
It’s no secret that Leo trades in his girlfriends when they turn 25, but now the Internet thinks the Oscar-winner is getting a little out of hand with this latest relationship that popped up at a party for singer Ebony Riley’s new EP.
Victoria Lamas, 23, (yes, Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter) who was believed to be Leo’s girlfriend was absent from the party and Polani seemed to have been called up from the junior varsity team and is now dressing for varsity.
To say the Internet is having a hard time processing this news is an understatement. Researchers have noted that Polani wasn’t born when Titanic was released. That’s true. The researchers note that Polani is so young that she might’ve studied Romeo and Juliet…THE MOVIE…that Leo acted in.
“Leonardo DiCaprio is only worried about climate change because he wants to leave a better world for his girlfriends,” another observer noted.
If this Polani thing is 100% happening, it would be his third relationship since August when he dumped Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June.
The Argentine-American actress joined the likes of Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal who were dumped by Leo before they turned 25.