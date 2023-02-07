Eden Polani, 19, Might Be Leonardo DiCaprio’s Newest Girlfriend & The Internet Is Stunned

Videos by OutKick

Just when you stop thinking about Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating prowess is the moment when the actor goes out and trades in his old girlfriend on a new 19-year-old modeling phenom named Eden Polani.

The tabloids are buzzing this week over 48-year-old DiCaprio and his new love, Polani, who is so young that she had her high school years interrupted by COVID, according to social media observers who are freaking out over this relationship.

It’s no secret that Leo trades in his girlfriends when they turn 25, but now the Internet thinks the Oscar-winner is getting a little out of hand with this latest relationship that popped up at a party for singer Ebony Riley’s new EP.

Victoria Lamas, 23, (yes, Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter) who was believed to be Leo’s girlfriend was absent from the party and Polani seemed to have been called up from the junior varsity team and is now dressing for varsity.

To say the Internet is having a hard time processing this news is an understatement. Researchers have noted that Polani wasn’t born when Titanic was released. That’s true. The researchers note that Polani is so young that she might’ve studied Romeo and Juliet…THE MOVIE…that Leo acted in.

“Leonardo DiCaprio is only worried about climate change because he wants to leave a better world for his girlfriends,” another observer noted.

If this Polani thing is 100% happening, it would be his third relationship since August when he dumped Camila Morrone, who turned 25 in June.

The Argentine-American actress joined the likes of Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal who were dumped by Leo before they turned 25.

Let’s get to the reactions over this latest DiCaprio girlfriend news:

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old



Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer



Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't — Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

I realised today that my 20 year old cat is older than Leonardo Dicaprio’s current girlfriend pic.twitter.com/ohRmig1GzT — 𖧵 orla 𖧵 (@itsorlacordial) February 6, 2023

Congratulations to Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/1EYa8gi77F — Daniel John "Dijon" Carey (@JohnDijonCarey) February 7, 2023

48 year-old Leonardo DiCaprio insists that everything is great between him and his 19 year-old girlfriend adding, “The only thing that’s difficult is when I have to talk to her.” pic.twitter.com/HfPrqz14Gd — Tommy James, Idea Man ™ (@JerseyFreshest) February 7, 2023

Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/Ug8P3Es9AB — Taffy Brodesser-Akner (@taffyakner) February 7, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio is almost 50 years old and his girlfriend is a 19 year old who has only been driving a couple years, can’t buy alcohol, can’t rent a car, and was in high school during Covid. This dude is a lot disturbed by that. That’s straight predator shiznit. pic.twitter.com/zrCOv1KZdn — Eric (@TheEricD66) February 6, 2023

Girls in LA be taking a gap year after school where they travel the world as Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend — John Delmenico (@thebigjohnnyd) February 7, 2023