Leonard Fournette Was Racing A Motorcycle Before His Car Went Up In Flames, According To New Police Report

Leonard Fournette lived a real-life nightmare last month when his car burst into flames while driving on Interstate 275 in Tampa Bay. While initial reports claimed the fire started randomly, a new police report claims the car fire resulted from Fournette racing a motorcycle.

The former LSU running back shared a video from the scene thanking God that he didn’t suffer any injuries from the scary situation. Fournette’s Dodge Durango SRT was burnt to a crisp after flames started bursting from the vehicle’s hood.

Florida Highway Patrol documents recently obtained by TMZ shows that a witness came to authorities shortly after the fire alleging that they had seen Fournette speeding and racing a motorcycle moments before the situation. The witness claimed that Fournette sped past their own car racing the motorcycle.

Fournette and the motorcycle were allegedly speeding and swerving between lanes before fire erupted from the bottom of his car.

Fournette claimed in his initial police report that the fire started because he was “having problems with the vehicle as of late.”

No further action or investigation into the matter is expected to take place at this point.

Fournette, meanwhile, is still looking for a new employer after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. He appeared in 16 games for the Bucs a season ago rushing for 668 yards and three touchdowns. Fournette has averaged four yards per carry throughout his six-year career while losing just two fumbles, both coming during his rookie season, over the span of 1,132 carries.