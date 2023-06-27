Leonard Fournette Unharmed After Car Catches Fire On Interstate; RB Shares Video Of Aftermath

Videos by OutKick

NFL free agent Leonard Fournette had a terrifying moment on the highway on Tuesday when his car suddenly burst into flames.

The former LSU running back was driving his Dodge Durango Hellcat SRT in Tampa Bay on Interstate 275 when flames began shooting from the vehicle’s hood.

Fournette shared a video from the scene, thanking God that he didn’t suffer injuries from what could have been a near-death moment.

Some guy (left) and Leonard Fournette (right) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It looks like the Hellcat really lived up to its name. Based on Fournette’s post, that thing got burnt to a crisp (R.I.P.).

Fournette captioned the video: “Man it was one of those days today, but I would like [to] thank God; my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I am still blessed.”

In Hellcat-related news, Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton had his stolen at a parking garage in June. Perhaps it’s a bad omen for athletes?

Temps in Tampa have been floating in the mid-90s all week; it’s a scorcher out there.

TMZ Sports relayed that Fournette’s vehicle suddenly burst into flames due to a mechanical issue.

In the end, the 28-year-old running back got away without a scratch.

Now Fournette gets back to looking for his new NFL team. The former first-round pick spent three seasons in Jacksonville. He joined Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won the Super Bowl in his first season.

Fournette has a career total of 6,697 yards on offense and 41 total touchdowns. The vet has one career fumble lost.

Hellcat or not, Fournette still has wheels.