Leonard Fournette Is Already Complaining About Buffalo Weather

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran running back Leonard Fournette to add some depth behind James Cook. “Playoff Lenny” is looking for a shot at another Super Bowl ring and the Bills are trying to make it to the Big Game after falling short over the past few seasons.

But, there’s already a problem. Leonard Fournette does not like cold weather.

No lie Buffalo colder than a penguin ass out here lord…….. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 2, 2023

This isn’t surprising. First of all, most humans don’t like the cold. I come from Erie, Pennsylvania. Erie is less than 100 miles from Buffalo. It’s cold.

However, Fournette is complaining about Buffalo weather in the beginning of November. Just wait until January, my friend. Have they explained “lake-effect snow” yet?

Also, he tweeted that at 2:41 p.m. on Thursday. That means the temperature was somewhere in the low-40s. That’s NOTHING.

But, Leonard Fournette spent essentially his entire life in the south. He grew up in New Orleans and attended LSU for college. Then, the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted him. After leaving Jacksonville, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Buffalo Bills running back Leonard Fournette is not a fan of cold weather and he let everyone know it on Thursday. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

See a pattern here? Fournette’s home state for his entire life has been either Louisiana or Florida. I can tell you that Buffalo ain’t Louisiana or Florida.

Of course, Fournette has played plenty of football in cold weather. But, those are road games. And, he usually practices in the warm weather before heading north. That’s a rude wake-up call for the 28-year-old running back.

There is some good news for Fournette, though. Two of the Bills’ December games are in Los Angeles (against the Chargers) and in Miami. Although, they host the Cowboys on December 17 and the Patriots on New Year’s Eve.

I had a college roommate who used to say, “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only insufficient gear.”

Get yourself some sufficient cold-weather gear, Lenny, you’re gonna need it.