Buffalo Bills Sign Leonard Fournette To Practice Squad In Deal That Provides Upside

The Buffalo Bills want to bolster their roster for a playoff run, and need help with running back depth. What better way to meet both needs than by signing Leonard “Playoff Lenny” Fournette?

And that’s exactly what Buffalo did Monday.

After spending the first eight weeks of this season as a free agent, Fournette signed a deal to be on Buffalo’s practice squad. “Playoff Lenny” last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023, amassing 1,191 all-purpose yards, and had a combined six rushing and receiving touchdowns in 16 games.

However, he asked to be released in large part because quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement last year. The deal is pending a physical, according to his agents.

“Playoff Lenny” Brings Plenty Of Upside To Buffalo…And Little Downside

Now you might be wondering why Buffalo signed Fournette to begin with. After all, James Cook is off to a solid start, and there’s the fact that Fournette hasn’t played since last year.

But it’s all in the nickname.

Despite a forgettable 2022 playoff run with the Buccaneers, Fournette seems to shine brightest in the postseason. In nine total career games, “Playoff Lenny” has scored 10 total touchdowns and averages nearly 100 yards of offense per game. He brings the intangibles of having championship experience (he won a ring in 2020), and is still relatively young (27).

If Buffalo reaches the postseason, Leonard Fournette (7) could play a major role in the team’s succes. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

And if Buffalo employs him in the regular season, he’ll add more depth to the eight-best rushing attack in the league. Fournette is a low-risk, logical move for Buffalo.

If Fournette doesn’t work out, you can keep him on the practice squad without paying a large salary. But if he does, you’ve got “Playoff Lenny” to provide balance to an inconsistent offense. Buffalo can’t lose in this scenario.

Now, they just have to make it to the playoffs. But with the Dolphins – and shockingly – the New York Jets – continuing to find ways to win, that’s going to be a harder road than most people thought.