USC Legend Goes Scorched Earth On The Trojans And Lincoln Riley

LenDale White is absolutely livid with the state of USC football.

The legendary USC running back watched with the rest of America as Tulane pulled off a shocking 46-45 win over Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, and he was in meltdown mode as the team collapsed in the Cotton Bowl.

The two-time national champion at USC unleashed a flurry of tweets just ripping Riley and his former program to absolute shreds.

You can check out his scorched Earth reaction below. Be warned he used some vulgar language.

Our defense and whoever’s a part of it is a fucking joke — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

It’s a shame to be a Trojan right now — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Man, fuck that running shotgun, play action fakes https://t.co/2cRKeCjYdy — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Tulane whooped our ass https://t.co/o1vBAuB5Bz — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

That bend don’t break Defense shit you brought from OU ain’t gonna cut it..!!!!!! — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Ain’t shit you can tell me I just watched it with my own eyes https://t.co/2IUmVnJNL3 — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Disappointment is a understatement‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Not really, considering I won ✌🏾before that https://t.co/Slg7hCkDTr — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

Never lost anybody close to Tulane and I was playing in my third straight national championship game never forget that boy https://t.co/yrcEJ0Jrkb — LenDale White (@thereal_lendale) January 2, 2023

LenDale White probably spoke for a lot of USC fans.

In an era where authenticity is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, it’s clear that the former Trojans star has no problem keeping it real.

He was dropping f-bombs like they were going out of style during the Monday loss. He couldn’t have cared less.

The all-time USC rushing TDs leader was absolutely furious with what unfolded in front of his eyes. To his credit, nobody can ever accuse him of not being passionate.

LenDale White ripped USC for losing to Tulane. (Photo by John Bunch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was about as passionate and fired up as you could ever hope to be. Sure, it wasn’t happy passion, but it was passion nonetheless.

LenDale White won multiple national titles while at USC. Unlike the average person on Twitter, he actually has every right in the world to rip his former team. The retired RB helped bring them glory back in the 2000s with Reggie Bush.

LenDale White was furious after USC lost to Tulane. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt plenty of USC fans agree with White’s thoughts. The team’s meltdown was the definition of humiliating. It was an absolutely terrible way to end the year.