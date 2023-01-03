USC Legend Goes Scorched Earth On The Trojans And Lincoln Riley

LenDale White is absolutely livid with the state of USC football.
The legendary USC running back watched with the rest of America as Tulane pulled off a shocking 46-45 win over Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, and he was in meltdown mode as the team collapsed in the Cotton Bowl.
The two-time national champion at USC unleashed a flurry of tweets just ripping Riley and his former program to absolute shreds.
You can check out his scorched Earth reaction below. Be warned he used some vulgar language.
LenDale White probably spoke for a lot of USC fans.
In an era where authenticity is about as rare as a unicorn sighting, it’s clear that the former Trojans star has no problem keeping it real.
He was dropping f-bombs like they were going out of style during the Monday loss. He couldn’t have cared less.
The all-time USC rushing TDs leader was absolutely furious with what unfolded in front of his eyes. To his credit, nobody can ever accuse him of not being passionate.
He was about as passionate and fired up as you could ever hope to be. Sure, it wasn’t happy passion, but it was passion nonetheless.
LenDale White won multiple national titles while at USC. Unlike the average person on Twitter, he actually has every right in the world to rip his former team. The retired RB helped bring them glory back in the 2000s with Reggie Bush.
There’s no doubt plenty of USC fans agree with White’s thoughts. The team’s meltdown was the definition of humiliating. It was an absolutely terrible way to end the year.
EVERY Power5 FB / MBB program with any sort of “tradition” of success has a “this guy” ….. the old bloviating “used-to-be” who crawls out from under a rock to blast the current coach / AD … “old bloviating used-to-be” will always find an audience.