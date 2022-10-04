Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount was caught throwing punches in a fight that broke out at a youth football game this past weekend in Gilbert, Arizona.

According to TMZ, Blount coaches the GCYFC Gators and got into a tussle with the coaching staff of the Chandler Elite Bears. Police arrived on the scene, but only after the fight ended. There were no injuries reported, although Gilbert police are conducting an investigation.

In the video, you can see Blount jump into the right side of the frame and throw multiple punches.

If we’re being honest the punches don’t seem to have a lot of power behind them, but a punch is a punch.

LeGarrette Blount, now head coach of 12-yr-old #football players, got into a fight after a game in AZ Saturday night. All hell broke loose after the handshake line. Cops investigating. Here's part of the video. Click link for full 4-minute video/details: https://t.co/KgiBXHWn6c pic.twitter.com/Igh9TQi1ik — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) October 3, 2022

The former NFL running back shared a statement apologizing for his actions:

As a leader, coach, father, and a role model I understand my action are unacceptable,” Blount noted in part. “I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”

Blount has a history of throwing, and landing punches while on a football field.

During his college days at Oregon, he punched a Boise State player after his team’s loss. He also threw a punch at his own player, who was wearing a helmet. Blount was suspended from the Oregon team during that 2009 season but was later reinstated.