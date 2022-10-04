Three-time Super Bowl champion LeGarrette Blount was caught throwing punches in a fight that broke out at a youth football game this past weekend in Gilbert, Arizona.
According to TMZ, Blount coaches the GCYFC Gators and got into a tussle with the coaching staff of the Chandler Elite Bears. Police arrived on the scene, but only after the fight ended. There were no injuries reported, although Gilbert police are conducting an investigation.
AQIB TALIB’S BROTHER TURNS HIMSELF IN AFTER BEING WANTED FOR SHOOTING DEATH OF YOUTH FOOTBALL COACH
In the video, you can see Blount jump into the right side of the frame and throw multiple punches.
If we’re being honest the punches don’t seem to have a lot of power behind them, but a punch is a punch.
The former NFL running back shared a statement apologizing for his actions:
As a leader, coach, father, and a role model I understand my action are unacceptable,” Blount noted in part. “I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.”
Blount has a history of throwing, and landing punches while on a football field.
During his college days at Oregon, he punched a Boise State player after his team’s loss. He also threw a punch at his own player, who was wearing a helmet. Blount was suspended from the Oregon team during that 2009 season but was later reinstated.
Follow Mark Harris on Twitter: @itismarkharris
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
DraftKings new users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.