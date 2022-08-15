Aqib Talib’s Brother Turns Himself In After Being Wanted For Shooting Death Of Youth Football Coach

Yaqub Talib, the 39-year-old brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, has turned himself in to authorities after being suspected of shooting and killing a youth football coach.

Football coach Mike Hickmon was killed in a shooting on August 13 after an altercation broke out between youth coaches and officials at Lancaster Community Park in Texas.

Clark Birdsall, Talib’s attorney, says that a bond has not yet been set and that his client will likely see a magistrate on Monday afternoon.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life and so he turned himself in today so that he would be able to say his side of the story,” Birdsall said.

BREAKING: 39-year-old Yaqub Talib has turned himself into the Dallas County Jail. Talib has been wanted for the shooting death of a little league football coach over the weekend in Lancaster, TX.



Talib is the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. pic.twitter.com/yzzcL7mqqZ — Markie Martin (@MarkieMartin) August 15, 2022

Footage released from the scene did not show Talib using the firearm, though several eyewitness accounts called out the individual as the gunman. Multiple gunshots can be heard in the video, which contains sounds of gunshots that some may find disturbing.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the Lancaster PD release read. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

“The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”

Details from the scene claim that Hickmon was shot three times by Talib, with the former’s nine-year-old son present at the scene.