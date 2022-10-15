Lee Corso Returns To ESPN College GameDay, Puts On Smokey Head And Picks Tennessee To Beat Alabama

The legendary Lee Corso returned to the ESPN College GameDay broadcast table on Saturday morning in Knoxville, after missing two weeks over health concerns.

Dressed to impress in a suit and sweater, Corso’s voice was a little scratchy at times but everyone was just happy to have him back on set.

"The Great Lee Corso is back with us!" 🧡 pic.twitter.com/bbzel50Cl0 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 15, 2022

The 87-year-old college football broadcaster last appeared on camera on Sept. 24 before missing the last two weeks over health issues.

Meanwhile his on-screen return put to bed social media rumors that he passed away.

College GameDay was broadcasting live from Knoxville ahead of No. 6 Tennessee hosting No. 3 Alabama. Corso was all smiles sitting between Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit and former Volunteers great Payton Manning.

You know Corso is good to go when he delivers his mascot head pick! The delivery was a little iffy, though.

Rocky Top! #LeeCorso returned to ESPN GameDay and gave his mascot head pick ahead of Bama – Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/8kz5zj1WGd — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) October 15, 2022

CORSO CLEARED BY DOCTORS TO RETURN TO BROADCAST

Before the broadcast, GameDay cohost Kirk Herbstreit tweeted out to let fans know that the GOAT was back.

The GOAT is BACK!! 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/sNH3JraMqk — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 15, 2022

Corso was a former college football head coach at Louisville, Indiana University, and Northern Illinois College where he compiled a record of 73-85-6.

He has been a weekly fixture for generations of college football fans, being a part of College GameDay since its inception in 1987.