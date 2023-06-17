LeBron Seems To Clap Back At Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone, Shows His Enormous Ego Again

Videos by OutKick

Would you look at that. LeBron James is being a sore loser again.

Apparently still salty after his Los Angeles Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, LeBron is throwing shade at Nuggets coach Michael Malone.

It all started just before Denver’s championship parade Thursday, when Malone trolled LeBron on The Pat McAfee Show.

“Speaking of the Lakers, I just want you guys to know… this is breaking news: I’m thinking about retiring,” Malone joked — of course referring to LeBron James retirement rumors.

But no one insults the almighty king of basketball!

So LeBron took a break from his European vacation to clap back at the Nuggets coach.

“Minding my business and I hear I’m on your mind that much huh???” LeBron wrote on Instagram. “I mean I guess I see why. But wave the flag on these lames!!”

The photo is LeBron waving the starting flag at 24 Hour of Le Mans in France. Very clever.

“Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high,” LeBron wrote. “Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

This man called himself the sun.

Anyway, it does appear Michael Malone is enjoying his light. “The Lakers’ Daddy” also seems to be enjoying several bottles of champagne.

As for the guy who didn’t win a ring this year, LeBron has remained tight-lipped about his future.

“We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I got a lot to think about, to be honest,” he said last month.

I’m sure he’ll figure something out. He is “the sun” after all.