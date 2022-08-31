LeBron James Wants to Play With His Youngest Son Bryce

LeBron James is 37 years old, heading toward an age where most NBA players are ready to retire. But according to a new report from SI, he has no intention of leaving the league anytime soon.

Far from retiring, James wants to wait until his youngest son Bryce reaches the professional ranks, despite him being just 15 years old.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while,” said James when asked about possibly playing with Bryce. “It’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 25: Bryce James, son of LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots baskets after the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on December 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

There’s a lot that needs to happen for James to play even with Bronny, who’s 17 and entering his senior season in high school, let alone Bryce.

Bryce won’t be draft eligible until 2026 when LeBron is 42 and going into what would be his 24th season in the league. And probably still receiving absurd contract extensions from the Lakers or crying out for attention:

While it’s certainly possible that LeBron sticks around log enough to see Bryce reach the NBA, it seems unlikely it’ll actually play out as he apparently intends.

Beyond the timing, just being LeBron’s son won’t be enough to get him to the league, he’ll have to earn it.

LeBron’s such an obvious draw, he’ll be able to play as long as he wants. Maybe it will be long enough to wind up playing with one or both of his sons.