LeBron James, Tom Brady Hit Up 24 Hours Of Le Mans

One of the biggest races on the planet, the 24 Hours of Le Mans — is happening this weekend and a couple of the sports world’s biggest names were over there to check it out.

Both Tom Brady and LeBron James were spotted milling around the grid at the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans before the race.

Tom Brady was there hanging with Hertz Team Jota. No. he wasn’t just hanging out there because he pops up in a lot of Hertz commercials. Brady is actually one of the team’s sponsors and the logo of his Brady clothing brand has been on the team’s No. 38 Porsche 963 Hypercar entry in every so far this season.

However, Brady wasn’t the only big-name athlete on the grid before the French flag waved to start the race.

Speaking of which, the guy who waved it was none other than LeBron James.

He also dusted off his best French to tell the drivers to start their engines, or as the French say, “Pilotes démarrez vos moteurs.”

Now, here’s what I don’t get. This was the 100th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, one of the most historic races on the planet, and one of motorsports’ crown jewels.

So, why not get a starter who has something — anything — to do with the race itself? Maybe even a Fench dignitary.

Nope, LeBron.

Good thing the Lakers got swept by the Nuggets otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to make it.

