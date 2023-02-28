LeBron James Reacts To New Injury: ‘F’n Sucks’

Videos by OutKick

LeBron James will be down and out for the foreseeable future after a foot injury placed the future Hall of Famer on the sidelines.

James, was already under strict “load management,” rules this season, has been relatively absent since surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabaar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

He faced criticism for taking so much time off this season, as fans are starting to publicly express their frustration for paying money to see their favorite players actually ya know – play, only to have them sit out. There were rumors that James may have been more hurt than the team was letting on from earlier issues this season. Those concerns eventually came true.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, James is “likely to miss an extended period of time,” due to his recent injury.

LeBron shares a picture of his injured foot to his IG story pic.twitter.com/1vNhTGnO6G — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) February 28, 2023

LeBron posted a photo of his bandaged up foot on his Instagram and summed it up by saying: “F’n sucks.”

James’ recent foot injury came on Sunday during the third quarter of the Lakers 111-108 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

You can see LeBron go down and injure his foot, while ESPN cameras and microphones picked up audio of him saying, “I heard a pop.”

To his credit, James continued to play the rest of the game and finished with 26 points and eight boards to help deliver the Lakers a victory.

At one point, he even joked to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about “knowing what it’s like to play with an f’d up ankle.” Mahomes hurt his ankle during the Chiefs playoff run before eventually winning Super Bowl LVII earlier this month.

LeBron James, after he injured his ankle, to Patrick Mahomes, who hurt his ankle in the NFL playoffs, sitting courtside in Dallas:



“You know what it is playin’ with a fu**ed up ankle, huh?”



Via. @oneway_estabon/IG pic.twitter.com/XjsREgtoCf — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) February 28, 2023

JAMES HAS SCORED 38,450 TOTAL POINTS IN HIS CAREER

The injury couldn’t come at a worst time for the Lakers, who finally seemed to be getting things rolling. They made some significant roster moves before the NBA trade deadline, and were one game behind the 10th place New Orleans Pelicans as of yesterday, after being stuck towards the bottom of the Western Conference nearly all season.

The Lakers are currently 29-32 and have 21 games left on their schedule.

We’ll see how many LeBron misses and if the team is able to rally without him.