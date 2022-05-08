LeBron James And Friends Party Hard, Again, At Carbone Beach

The events continued during Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend in Miami with tons of parties and even more celebs.

Carbone Beach, a “culinary experience with live entertainment” was thrown by Major Food Group and American Express during Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend in Miami, and LeBron James was back Saturday night for the fun.

TMZ reports James was back in action Saturday night, after making an appearance on Friday, drinking, dancing, and hanging with friends.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were in attendance, as well.

Here’s a glimpse:

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend Day 3 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 07, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

Jeff Zalaznick, Travis Kelce, and Myles Shear attend Day 3 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 07, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

Kygo, Francis Suarez, and Patrick Mahomes attend Day 3 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 07, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

Meek Mill and guest attend Day 3 of American Express Presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone on May 07, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Carbone Beach)

The event drew tons of stars on Friday, including Derek Jeter, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Rich Paul, Wyclef Jean, Jorge Perez and Wayne Boich.

Chantel Jeffries, Larsa Pippen, Serena and Venus Williams, Fabolous and Food God were a few others in attendance on Friday.

TMZ reports the sit-down dinner was $3,000 a person and included shellfish, oysters, caviar, pasta, truffles, tomahawk steaks, veal parm, and lots of tequila.

The start of the race is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen set to continue their battle at the top of the overall standings.

