LeBron James Makes It All About Himself With Ridiculous Photo Edit Despite Lakers’ Loss To Kings

LeBron James never passes up on an opportunity to pat himself on the back. The Los Angeles Lakers’ star doesn’t practice humility all that often and his latest photo edit is just the latest example of that.

After skipping out on the Lakers’ 26-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, James returned to the lineup against the Kings on Wednesday night. He put in a rock-solid performance with 31 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds, but the Lakers lost 134-120 to fall to an abysmal 13-18 on the season.

Prior to tip-off, James posted a photo to his Instagram with the caption ‘The Man In The Arena.’ The photo showed James getting shots up in an empty arena with the ‘s’ in Kings scratched out on the video board above him.

LeBron crossing out the S in "Kings" for his Instagram post is the funniest thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/c1NpVDKbt2 — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 22, 2022

LeBron James is a 37-year-old man who has been in the NBA for 20 seasons yet somehow, someway finds new ways to look like a jackass.

We’re talking about a grown man here who got a trainer to take this photo of him, send it to him, and then his brain told him that it would be a good idea to ‘edit’ the photo and post it.

James could have scored 92 points and the Lakers could have won by 90 on Wednesday night and this photo would’ve still been lame. He edited the photo in the generic iPhone photo editor scribbling his finger over the ‘s’ in Kings.

This is something a seventh grader would have done to get a dozen likes on Instagram.