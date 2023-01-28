LeBron James Jersey Sells For $3.7 Million At Auction

Videos by OutKick

Despite an uncertain economy these days, sports memorabilia collectors are still shelling out big bucks for athletic memorabilia.

The most recent example involves a buyer purchasing a game-worn LeBron James jersey from Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals. James wore this jersey for the first-half only. It’s unclear where the second-half jersey is.

LeBron James Game 2013 Game 7 NBA Finals jersey went for millions at auction this week. (Getty Images)

LeBron James Excelled In Auctioned Off Jersey

LeBron had quite the night in that final game of the NBA Championship Finals. He dropped 37 points, 12 boards and 4 assists as the Miami Heat eliminated the San Antonio Spurs. It was also the last year in which LeBron won the league’s MVP award.

The jersey went for $3.7 million during a Sotheby’s auction earlier this week – the third most expensive ever. It sits behind Michael Jordan’s “Last Dance” NBA Finals jersey that went for $10.91 million, and soccer great Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey. Maradona’s sold for $9.28 million.

Just last week, a Jordan autographed game-worn jersey card went for big bucks – fetching more than $840,000, as OutKick reported.

Perhaps fans are trying to get what LeBron James championship gear they can. His current team, the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting in 13th place (out of 15 teams) in the Western Conference with a record of 23-26.

On the season, James is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7 assists. He turned 38 last month.