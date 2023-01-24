Rare Michael Jordan Card, Featuring Jersey Patch And Autograph, Sells For $840K

Sports cards continue to sell for a ton of money and prices don’t look to be coming down anytime soon.

The most recent example involves a rare Michael Jordan card that just went for $840,000 at auction. It’s one of the highest prices for a card featuring the NBA Hall of Famer.

The 1997 Upper Deck Jersey Patch Autograph card features a piece of Jordan’s 1992 All-Star game jersey. It is also autographed by his Airness himself. The card is limited —only 23 were ever made — and was graded at a mint / near mint score of 8, meaning it is in near pristine condition.

A 1992 Michael Jordan card went for big money. (PWCC)

“It’s a piece of history in that it was the very first time you could pull a game-used and autographed Michael Jordan card out of a trading card pack,” said Jesse Craig, an executive at PWCC, the largest card marketplace in the world.

The 1992 All-Star Game was one for the ages.

It featured a returning Magic Johnson, after he initially retired in 1991. Magic guarded Jordan one-on-one throughout the game as basketball fans across the globe were in for an absolute treat seeing the two greats go at it.

The MJ vs. MJ battle resulted with Magic taking the crown that night, helping lead the Western Conference to the victory with 25 points and 9 assists.

Jordan, however, won where it mattered though. As he helped lead the Bulls to their second NBA Championship in a row later that season.

The $840,000 price tag is the 6th highest a Michael Jordan card has been sold for. A rookie card went for over a million dollars last year.